Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Southeast Yuma County, Yuma County, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Superior, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, New River Mesa, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Globe/Miami, Cave Creek/New River, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
4
Extreme Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Deer Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Buckeye/Avondale, Central Phoenix
Extreme Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

'Sleepless nights': Family of missing Phoenix woman still searching for her 3 years later

By
Published  June 28, 2025 2:56pm MST
On the Record
FOX 10 Phoenix
Sleepless nights: Search for Michelle Bernstein Schultz continues | On the Record

Sleepless nights: Search for Michelle Bernstein Schultz continues | On the Record

Michelle Bernstein Schultz disappeared in 2022 and three years later, her family still has no idea why she left without her personal belongings and totally out of character. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.

The Brief

    • Michelle Bernstein Schultz disappeared on June 29, 2022.
    • Three years later, her family has no idea why she vanished from her apartment near 40th Street and Greenway Road.
    • If you have any information on Michelle's whereabouts, you can call police at 602-262-6151.

PHOENIX - Some missing persons cases just stick with you. 

For me, the story of Michelle Bernstein Schultz’s disappearance does just that. Back on June 29, 2022, she simply vanished from her north Phoenix apartment near 40th Street and Greenway Road.

What we know:

Michelle was known as "Elle" to loved ones and, from what we’ve learned, she was an avid hiker who loved her two sons and her dog. On that summer day, she was wearing gray hiking sandals with green highlights and a blue backpack, according to a profile on the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

Related

‘My world had stopped’: Family grows concerned as Phoenix woman vanishes without a trace
article

‘My world had stopped’: Family grows concerned as Phoenix woman vanishes without a trace

Loved ones continue to search for a Phoenix woman who vanished without a trace. A 36-year-old mother of two was last seen near her apartment in June. FOX 10’s Justin Lum spoke to her family and retraces her steps.


Three years later, her family has no idea why she left without her personal belongings, like her phone, wallet and car keys. They say this was totally out of her character and, further, she was set to pick up a $2,500 check from her lawyer’s office for a car accident settlement.

Michelle’s sister Daniella Smith texted her before her disappearance. Smith says other friends chatted with her via phone as well. Michelle’s boyfriend reported her missing to the Phoenix Police Department the next day and notified her mother. 

Foul play has never been evident, according to police.

Related

‘Nowhere closer to answers’: Phoenix mother Michelle Bernstein-Schultz still missing
article

‘Nowhere closer to answers’: Phoenix mother Michelle Bernstein-Schultz still missing

Leads have been scarce in this case, but the reward to locate her is now $10,000 as loved ones plead for help.

"In Arizona, it is not a crime for an adult to go missing. Essentially, they have the right to disappear, and cases generally stall if there are no signs of foul play," said Smith.

According to NAMUS, there are currently 1,113 missing persons cases.

The family increased the reward to $10,000 for any information leading to Michelle’s location.

Smith tells me the case has gone cold, and it’s like her sister vanished without a trace. 

"A lot of sleepless nights wondering what happened to her and if she’s out there and if she’s okay and if we’re ever gonna know," said Smith.

With each passing year, the stark reminder is that investigators don’t seem any closer to finding Michelle. And for her family, the most difficult reality is not knowing anything more than they did three years ago.

What you can do:

If you have any tips, contact Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151.

The Source

  • Interview with Michelle Bernstein Schultz’s sister, Danielle Smith and previous FOX 10 reporting.

On the RecordMissing PersonsPhoenixNews