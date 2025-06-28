'Sleepless nights': Family of missing Phoenix woman still searching for her 3 years later

The Brief Michelle Bernstein Schultz disappeared on June 29, 2022. Three years later, her family has no idea why she vanished from her apartment near 40th Street and Greenway Road. If you have any information on Michelle's whereabouts, you can call police at 602-262-6151.



Some missing persons cases just stick with you.

For me, the story of Michelle Bernstein Schultz’s disappearance does just that. Back on June 29, 2022, she simply vanished from her north Phoenix apartment near 40th Street and Greenway Road.

What we know:

Michelle was known as "Elle" to loved ones and, from what we’ve learned, she was an avid hiker who loved her two sons and her dog. On that summer day, she was wearing gray hiking sandals with green highlights and a blue backpack, according to a profile on the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

Three years later, her family has no idea why she left without her personal belongings, like her phone, wallet and car keys. They say this was totally out of her character and, further, she was set to pick up a $2,500 check from her lawyer’s office for a car accident settlement.

Michelle’s sister Daniella Smith texted her before her disappearance. Smith says other friends chatted with her via phone as well. Michelle’s boyfriend reported her missing to the Phoenix Police Department the next day and notified her mother.

Foul play has never been evident, according to police.

"In Arizona, it is not a crime for an adult to go missing. Essentially, they have the right to disappear, and cases generally stall if there are no signs of foul play," said Smith.

According to NAMUS, there are currently 1,113 missing persons cases.

The family increased the reward to $10,000 for any information leading to Michelle’s location.

Smith tells me the case has gone cold, and it’s like her sister vanished without a trace.

"A lot of sleepless nights wondering what happened to her and if she’s out there and if she’s okay and if we’re ever gonna know," said Smith.

With each passing year, the stark reminder is that investigators don’t seem any closer to finding Michelle. And for her family, the most difficult reality is not knowing anything more than they did three years ago.

What you can do:

If you have any tips, contact Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151.