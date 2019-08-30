Slow-moving Hurricane Dorian expected to intensify in the next 24 hours

Unsure where Hurricane Dorian is going to land, many Florida residents faced a sense of helplessness as they prepared for what President Donald Trump said could be an "absolute monster" of a storm.

"All indications are it's going to hit very hard and it's going to be very big," Trump said in a video he tweeted Thursday evening, comparing Dorian to Hurricane Andrew, which devastated South Florida in 1992.

RELATED: These are 5 of the worst hurricanes to have made landfall in the US

As of Friday morning, Dorian was centered about 260 miles east of the Bahamas and remained a Category 2 storm — packing winds of 105 mph and moving, slowly, at 12 mph. There was more confidence that the hurricane will hit the east coast of Florida as a Category 4 by early Tuesday morning, according to FOX 13 meteorologist Dave Osterberg.

RELATED: The devastating differences between hurricane categories 1 through 5

There is some shearing going on due to an upper level low pressure system in the Straits of Florida, which is preventing Dorian from rapidly intensifying. However, as that low pressure system moves south and Dorian moves west, then we may see it quickly strengthen, Osterberg said.

That could occur later Friday or on Saturday.

"When that happens, you'll start to see a better-looking storm – structurally wise," Osterberg said Friday. "This will happen over the course of the next 24 hours."

Advertisement

The storm will then start to slow down due to the high pressure system located north of Dorian. That system will start pushing the hurricane to the west, Osterberg said.

The National Hurricane Center's projected track had the storm blowing ashore midway along the Florida peninsula, southeast of Orlando and well north of Miami or Fort Lauderdale. But because of the difficulty of predicting its course this far ahead, the "cone of uncertainty" covered nearly the entire state.

"The question is does it turn north when it gets past us? Or does it turn north in the middle of the state? Or when it makes landfall?" Osterberg said. "Three completely different forecasts with three outcomes that are completely different. It can be anywhere in the cone."

Hopefully, those answers will be provided over the weekend, Osterberg said.

"Until we get a better handle on when it's turning north, it would not be right to just throw numbers out at you because they're going to change," he said. "This is going to be a wind and storm surge issue for the East Coast but for the Tampa Bay area, more than likely, it would be a rain event, especially over in Polk [and Highlands counties]."

With the storm's track still unclear, no immediate mass evacuations were ordered.Along Florida's east coast, local governments began distributing sandbags, shoppers rushed to stock up on food, plywood and other emergency supplies at supermarkets and hardware stores, and motorists topped off their tanks and filled gasoline cans. Some fuel shortages were reported in the Cape Canaveral area.

RELATED: Be prepared: If you're in the path of a hurricane, here's what to do

This Associated Press contributed to this report.