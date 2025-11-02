Smoke shop cams catch alleged burglary, body pulled from canal | Nightly Roundup

article

From an apparent smash-and-grab caught on camera at a Tempe smoke shop, to a stepson accused of shooting and killing his stepfather, here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, November 2, 2025.

1. CAUGHT ON CAM: Police say burglary suspects used stolen car in smash-and-grab

The store owner is offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

2. Verbal argument leads to stepson fatally shooting stepfather: Phoenix PD

The suspect had initially fled, before he returned to the scene and turned himself in.

3. Phoenix police find man "covered in blood"

Another man was detained by police nearby, but his role and whether he faces charges are currently unknown.

4. Daughter's death leads family to start foundation to educate others on outdoor safety

The Outdoor Penelope Project aims to educate people on outdoor safety, especially for new Arizona residents, and advocate for more guardrails on dangerous roads.

5. Body pulled from canal in Goodyear, police say

Goodyear officers recovered a man from a canal after a caller spotted what they thought was a body while fishing near Sarvial Avenue and US-80.

A look at your weather

