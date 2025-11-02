Expand / Collapse search

Smoke shop cams catch alleged burglary, body pulled from canal | Nightly Roundup

Published  November 2, 2025 6:06pm MST
PHOENIX - From an apparent smash-and-grab caught on camera at a Tempe smoke shop, to a stepson accused of shooting and killing his stepfather, here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, November 2, 2025.

1. CAUGHT ON CAM: Police say burglary suspects used stolen car in smash-and-grab

Burglars use stolen car to smash into Tempe shop, steal vapes: police

An alleged stolen car crashed into a Tempe store around 3 a.m., allowing a masked suspect to steal merchandise.

Dig deeper:

The store owner is offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

2. Verbal argument leads to stepson fatally shooting stepfather: Phoenix PD

Stepson accused of shooting, killing stepfather inside Phoenix apartment

A 34-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing his 58-year-old stepfather in a Phoenix apartment following a verbal altercation.

What we know:

The suspect had initially fled, before he returned to the scene and turned himself in.

3. Phoenix police find man "covered in blood"

Man found 'covered in blood,' Phoenix police investigating

Phoenix police are investigating a man found "covered in blood" and in serious condition near 2nd and Moreland Streets Saturday night.

What we know:

Another man was detained by police nearby, but his role and whether he faces charges are currently unknown.

4. Daughter's death leads family to start foundation to educate others on outdoor safety

Arizona family starts outdoor safety foundation after loss of daughter

A Prescott family is launching a foundation in memory of their adventurous daughter, Kris Little, who died in a car crash off a cliff last August.

What we know:

The Outdoor Penelope Project aims to educate people on outdoor safety, especially for new Arizona residents, and advocate for more guardrails on dangerous roads.

5. Body pulled from canal in Goodyear, police say

Body pulled from canal in Goodyear, police say

Goodyear officers recovered a man from a canal after a caller spotted what they thought was a body while fishing near Sarvial Avenue and US-80.

What we know:

A look at your weather

Evening Weather Forecast - 11/02/25

Warmer temperatures are expected to take us into the week, but a cold front coming in later will start to drop temps again. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the latest on what to expect this week.

