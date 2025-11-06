SNAP pause spurs Phoenix, St. Mary's food drive
PHOENIX - The city of Phoenix and St. Mary's Food Bank are partnering to help residents facing food insecurity during the temporary pause in SNAP benefits due to the government shutdown.
"When crisis strikes, Phoenix comes together to help," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. "During this unprecedented emergency, I urge everyone who can help to step up. Donate food, send money, give your time to help your neighbors who have temporarily lost their lifeline."
What you can do:
Phoenix.gov/hungerrelief has more information on how you can donate money or food. For those who need food assistance, click here.
"Monetary donations are strongly encouraged because food banks can stretch the donation through bulk purchasing, tax exemptions, and dollar matches from the community. Just one dollar can provide an estimated five meals for a food bank," a Nov. 6 news release read.
The most sought-after foods include proteins such as canned meats and beans, peanut butter, and canned fruits and vegetables.
Here are locations where food donations can be made during business hours:
Burton Barr Central Library
1221 N. Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Monday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Sunday 1 p.m – 5 p.m.
Cesar Chavez Community Center
7858 S. 35the Avenue
Laveen Village, AZ 85339
Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Friday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Goelet A.C. Beuf Community Center
3435 W. Pinnacle Peak Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Paradise Valley Community Center
17402 N. 40th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Pecos Community Center
17010 S. 48th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunnyslope Community Center
802 E. Vogel Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Residents can also donate food right in their own neighborhood by visiting one of these St. Mary’s food pantries:
CPLC Community Center
3216 W. Van Buren Street
Phoenix, AZ 85009
City Hope
1650 W. Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Church for the Nations
6225 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
FIBCO Family Services Inc (Human Services Program)
1141 E Jefferson Street
Phoenix AZ 85034
Legendarios
2234 W. Campbell Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85015
MCCC Gateway Community College
108 N. 40th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Ministerio Cristo Sana
3632 E. Greenway Road
Phoenix, AZ 85032
St Stephen's Episcopal Church
2310 N. 56th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85008
SVDP Our Lady of the Valley
3220 W. Greenway Road
Phoenix, AZ 85053
MCCCD Phoenix College
1202 W. Thomas Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013