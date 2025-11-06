SNAP pause spurs Phoenix, St. Mary's food drive

The Brief The city of Phoenix and St. Mary's Food Bank have partnered to support residents facing food insecurity due to the temporary pause in SNAP benefits caused by the government shutdown. Monetary donations are strongly encouraged because food banks can maximize their value, providing an estimated five meals for every dollar donated.



The city of Phoenix and St. Mary's Food Bank are partnering to help residents facing food insecurity during the temporary pause in SNAP benefits due to the government shutdown.

"When crisis strikes, Phoenix comes together to help," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. "During this unprecedented emergency, I urge everyone who can help to step up. Donate food, send money, give your time to help your neighbors who have temporarily lost their lifeline."

What you can do:

Phoenix.gov/hungerrelief has more information on how you can donate money or food. For those who need food assistance, click here.

"Monetary donations are strongly encouraged because food banks can stretch the donation through bulk purchasing, tax exemptions, and dollar matches from the community. Just one dollar can provide an estimated five meals for a food bank," a Nov. 6 news release read.

The most sought-after foods include proteins such as canned meats and beans, peanut butter, and canned fruits and vegetables.

Here are locations where food donations can be made during business hours:

Burton Barr Central Library

1221 N. Central Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Monday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday 1 p.m – 5 p.m.

Cesar Chavez Community Center

7858 S. 35the Avenue

Laveen Village, AZ 85339

Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Goelet A.C. Beuf Community Center

3435 W. Pinnacle Peak Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85027

Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Paradise Valley Community Center

17402 N. 40th Street

Phoenix, AZ 85032

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Pecos Community Center

17010 S. 48th Street

Phoenix, AZ 85048

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunnyslope Community Center

802 E. Vogel Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85020

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Residents can also donate food right in their own neighborhood by visiting one of these St. Mary’s food pantries:

CPLC Community Center

3216 W. Van Buren Street

Phoenix, AZ 85009

City Hope

1650 W. Camelback Road

Phoenix, AZ 85015

Church for the Nations

6225 N. Central Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85012

FIBCO Family Services Inc (Human Services Program)

1141 E Jefferson Street

Phoenix AZ 85034

Legendarios

2234 W. Campbell Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85015

MCCC Gateway Community College

108 N. 40th Street

Phoenix, AZ 85034

Ministerio Cristo Sana

3632 E. Greenway Road

Phoenix, AZ 85032

St Stephen's Episcopal Church

2310 N. 56th Street

Phoenix, AZ 85008

SVDP Our Lady of the Valley

3220 W. Greenway Road

Phoenix, AZ 85053

MCCCD Phoenix College

1202 W. Thomas Road

Phoenix, AZ 85013