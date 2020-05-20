Some public pools in the east Valley open for Memorial Day weekend, what you need to know

Memorial Day is the unofficial beginning of summer and it's just around the corner. Many Arizonans are probably wondering, "Where can I take my family to play in a pool?"

But, there's good news if you live in the east Valley. Several pools in Gilbert, Mesa and Chandler, will be open this weekend. All pools in Phoenix will remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Make a note: don’t just plan on showing up to the pool. At some spots, you'll need to make a reservation ahead of time.

Two aquatic centers in Chandler will be open to the public for the 3-day Memorial Day weekend. Families looking for a place to cool off in the water can head to Folley Pool near downtown and Mesquite Groves Pool in southeast Chandler.

"We will be having limited capacity, social distancing, spreading out lawn chairs," explained Mark Foote, Chandler Aquatics Superintedent.

The maximum capacity will be reduced to about 180 people, Chandler residents will receive first priority and must register in advance for a 2-hour time slot.

Time slots are either from noon to 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Advertisement

People from other cities are advised to call first to see if there are open spots before heading to Chandler pools.

Some of Mesa’s aquatic centers are open as well, however, not for public swimming. They are open for lap swimming and swimming lessons for families who register for time slots and programs in advance.

"This is painful to see us not be able to use it at full strength," said Mesa Mayor John Giles. He said public health officials are putting an emphasis on public safety and being smart about phasing in programs.

Two more pools in Mesa will open June 1st.

Meanwhile, Phoenix’s 29 pools will not open Memorial Day weekend. The Parks and Recreation Department is still preparing new operation protocols and the Phoenix City Council has yet to vote on the reopening of city pools.