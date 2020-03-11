Sonora Quest labs now offering testing services for the coronavirus

article

An Arizona lab is now offering testing services for the coronavirus.

In an effort to expand the ability to test for COVID-19, doctors now have another option. Sonora Quest Laboratories officials say they will be able to receive respiratory specimens from hospitals and doctor's offices.

Sonora Quest will now be one of a few private labs to start testing for it.

"This is an expansion. Building up capacity to be able to test more samples," said Dr. Brian Koeneman, Scientific Director of Molecular Diagnostics. "What we’re working is ramping up that volume. That’s going to take time as it’s a very fluid situation."

Dr. Koeneman says the lab routinely runs other virus tests on-site. COVID-19 samples would be sent to their parent company in California

"Quest will have a turnaround time of approximately three to five days," said Dr. Koeneman.

It’s part of an emergency use authorization through the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Providers originally had to go through the state first. Now, Sonora Quest can send results to the state. There still needs to be an order from a healthcare provider.

Advertisement

People who are sick should not show up at a Quest diagnostics center, looking for a test.

"We don’t want to direct any patients to our service centers," said Dr. Koeneman.

Additional Links

Full Coverage

fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

Additional Resources

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.