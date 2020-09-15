Expand / Collapse search

Sources: Husband arrested in connection with North Phoenix woman's mysterious disappearance

By FOX 10 Staff
PHOENIX - FOX 10 has learned that an arrest has been made in connection with the mysterious disappearance of a Valley woman.

Julie Concialdi has been missing since the night of Sept. 4, according to a Sept. 8 news release from Phoenix Police officials. She was last seen at her home in the area of 27th Avenue and Dove Valley Road.

In the days since Concialdi's disappearance, FOX 10 obtained photo and video of Concialdi's car, as well as an explosion involving the car. Phoenix Police officials have said that there are "indicators of foul play" in the case.

(Photo Courtesy: Boyd Bottomlee)

According to Concialdi's family and sources within law enforcement on Sept. 15, Concialdi's husband, Joseph Concialdi, has been arrested. FOX 10 is working to obtain additional information surrounding the arrest.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

