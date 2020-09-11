Search continues as mystery surrounding disappearance of Phoenix woman deepens

Police investigators are trying to unravel the mysterious disappearance of a Phoenix woman who has been missing for over a week, as of Sept. 11.

In recent days, FOX 10 has reported on Julie Concialdi's disappearance. She was last seen at her home in the area of 27th Avenue and Dove Valley Road around 7 p.m. on Sept. 4, according to a Sept. 8 news release from Phoenix Police officials.

Police say on Sept. 4, they got a call at 11 p.m. about a car fire in a parking lot near 20th Avenue and Monona Drive. When officers ran the plates, they discovered the truck belonged to Concialdi.

When police called Concialdi to inform her about the truck, she didn't answer. Two days later, her family reported her missing. FOX 10 has since obtained photo and video of the car, as well as an explosion involving the car.

Family speaks out

Meanwhile, family members are growing anxious.

Advertisement

“That’s concerning to them because as a person of routine, she goes to appointments. She doesn’t miss appointments. They’ve texted. They’ve called her, and there is no response whatsoever," said Phoenix Police Sergeant Mercedes Fortune.

Investigators have recovered Concialdi’s phone and wallet at her home, but now suspect foul play.

A statement from Concialdi's son, Tracy, reads:

"The Concialdi family is devastated at the events that have transpired since last week. We implore all members of the community to come forward with any information that might help solve the case of my missing mother. My mother is a caring, loving and inspirational woman to everyone she meets. Her absence is felt painfully by all members of her family."

Tracy describes her as a caring, loving, and inspirational woman. Concialdi is also married to a man police say has been cooperative.

At this point, there are no persons of interest.

“I think when we talk about a person of interest, for us right now it’s suspicious disappearance just based off the vehicle, the way that we found it, and basically her lack of contact," said Sgt. Fortune.