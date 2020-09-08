Police: Indication of foul play found during investigation into woman who has been missing since Sept. 4

article

Phoenix Police officials say there are "indicators of foul play" as the investigation into the disappearance of a 59-year-old woman continues.

Julie Concialdi was last seen at her home in the area of 27th Avenue and Dove Valley Road around 7 p.m. on Sept. 4, according to a Sept. 8 news release from Phoenix Policeofficials.

Later that night she went missing, police say her car was found abandoned near 20th Avenue and Monona Drive. On September 10, police officials say the car that was found has been damaged by fire.

Anyone who may have information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121, or leave an anonymous tip with Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.