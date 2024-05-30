South Phoenix shooting leaves woman dead

A woman is dead following a shooting at a south Phoenix home.

The shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. on May 30 near 16th Street and Roeser Road.

When Phoenix Police officers got to the home, they found a woman outside with a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to a hospital where she died. She was not identified.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.

No further details have been released.

Map of where the shooting happened