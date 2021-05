Southbound Interstate 17 near 19th Avenue in Phoenix has reopened following a rollover crash involving a semi-truck.

The crash happened during the morning commute on May 3.

Video from SkyFOX showed the truck sitting on its side, blocking all lanes of traffic.

The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.