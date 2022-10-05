Southern Arizona teen arrested for sending shooting threats to Maine school

A 15-year-old girl was arrested in Marana after she allegedly threatened to shoot students and place bombs at a school in Maine, police said on Oct. 5.

The investigation began after a Maine law enforcement agency reached out to the Marana Police Department, saying someone had been making shooting and bomb threats at one of their local schools.

Authorities said they traced the threats to a former student who had moved to the southern Arizona town.

Marana police reportedly discovered that the girl had been using a third-party app to make the threats. She was arrested.

"MPD will continue to take all school threats seriously no matter which social media platform, apps, or methods are utilized," police said in a statement on Facebook. "If we receive information of a school threat, even from another state, follow up will immediately be conducted and if probable cause exists, an arrest will be made."

Marana is a town located 20 miles northwest of Tucson.

More Arizona headlines