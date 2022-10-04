Student dead in possible overdose incident at Queen Creek school, investigators say

Police officials in Queen Creek say they are investigating a possible overdose incident that left one student dead.

According to a statement, Queen Creek police officers and crews with Queen Creek Fire and Medical responded to Canyon State Academy on Oct. 3 for reports of students having a medical emergency.

The initial call, according to officials, came in at around 10:40 p.m.

"Three students were transported and unfortunately one died at the hospital," read a portion of the statement.

The student who died has been identified as a 16-year-old male.

On their website, officials with Canyon State Academy say the school was founded in 1948 to help at-risk children and adolescents to "develop self-respect and self-confidence while providing vital social, educational and vocational skills which allowed youth to return to their communities as productive young adults."

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

