Expand / Collapse search

Southern Arizona trooper fatally shoots man on I-10 after hours-long standoff

By Associated Press
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press

Man shot, killed by DPS trooper in Marana: report

A man was reportedly shot and killed by an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper in Marana on Feb. 7. KOLD-TV reports the man barricaded himself inside his car and threatened to kill himself after he was pulled over. After hours of negotiating, the man "presented a lethal threat" and was shot by a trooper.

MARANA, Ariz. - At least one Arizona state trooper fatally shot an armed man when he barricaded himself in his vehicle after being pulled over on Interstate 10, authorities said.

The incident Monday is being investigated by the Marana and Oro Valley police departments, Marana police said in a statement.

The statement said the man, who was not identified, was shot after he "presented a lethal threat" during an hourslong standoff. Officials said he had a gun.

Marana Police said the man was an "Attempt to Locate" suspect, but did not provide any specific information about what led up to the traffic stop.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the man had threatened to kill himself.

More Arizona headlines

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 10 NEWS APP

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: