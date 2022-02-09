Southern Arizona trooper fatally shoots man on I-10 after hours-long standoff

At least one Arizona state trooper fatally shot an armed man when he barricaded himself in his vehicle after being pulled over on Interstate 10, authorities said.

The incident Monday is being investigated by the Marana and Oro Valley police departments, Marana police said in a statement.

The statement said the man, who was not identified, was shot after he "presented a lethal threat" during an hourslong standoff. Officials said he had a gun.

Marana Police said the man was an "Attempt to Locate" suspect, but did not provide any specific information about what led up to the traffic stop.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the man had threatened to kill himself.

