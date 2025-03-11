Southwest bag fees: Passengers react to end of free luggage era

The Brief Passengers are speaking out on the upcoming end of free checked bags for many Southwest Airlines passengers. The company made the announcement on March 11. Only Rapid Rewards A-List Preferred Members and customers traveling via Business Select will receive free checked bags, starting on flights booked on or after May 28, 2025.



Travelers are reacting to an announcement by Southwest Airlines that it will be ending its free checked bag policy for many passengers.

What we know:

On March 11, the airline company announced that only Rapid Rewards A-List Preferred Members and customers traveling via Business Select will receive two free checked bags.

Frequent flyer A-List Members, Rapid Rewards credit card holders and other select customers will be allowed one checked bag. All other customers will be charged for their first and second checked bags.

The changes are set to take effect for flights booked on or after May 28, 2025.

Southwest officials estimate the bag fees would bring in about $1.5 billion a year, but they also expect it to cost the airline about $1.8 billion in lost business.

Over time, however, the company expects the fee to outwight the loss in business.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how much Southwest will charge for a checked bag.

Dig deeper:

The change in policy was announced after a number of changes were made at the airline.

In February, the airline announced it was eliminating 1,750 jobs, or 15% of its corporate workforce, in the first major layoffs in the company's 53-year history. The airline had previously prided itself on never having big layoffs. In summer of 2024, the airline announced its plans to end its decades-long open seating policy.

Local perspective:

After the change was announced, travelers at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport reacted to the latest developments.

"I think a lot of people chose Southwest because they were different from the other airlines. So I’m not sure what the reasoning is," said one traveler.

"Not good," said another traveler. "We're already paying a lot of money for the flights."

One passenger said they might take their business elsewhere, for certain flights.

"I’m going to start looking at other airlines. It won’t always be Southwest now, like it is now," said the traveler.