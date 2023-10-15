Speed, impairment considered factors in Surprise crash that killed 2 sisters, PD says

Two sisters were killed in a crash in Surprise just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 and a man who police say was involved in the crash was detained.

Officers with the Surprise Police Department responded to reports of a crash between a Dodge Ram and a Honda Civic on Deer Valley Road near Williams Road.

Nineteen-year-old Bea Cueto and 20-year-old Althea Cueto were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they were sisters from Surprise.

"The driver of the Dodge Ram was identified as Shawn Bundy. Based upon observations at the scene, Bundy was transported to the Surprise Police Department where field sobriety tests were completed and a blood sample obtained," police said.

Criminal charges are pending due to lab results. However, police say at this time, speed and impairment are considered contributing factors in this crash.

What led up to the crash wasn't detailed by authorities.

Shawn Bundy

Area of where the crash happened: