Speeding car nearly crashes into north Phoenix home

New video shows a speeding car turning a corner and nearly crashing into a home in a north Phoenix neighborhood.

The incident happened on May 6 next to a park near Interstate 17 and Cactus Road.

Surveillance video shows the driver speeding around the corner before jumping a curb and going right up an electrical pole. The vehicle then flips over and lands on its roof.

The homeowner says the driver ran away on foot after the crash.

No one inside the home was hurt.

Phoenix Police say they are investigating the incident.

Map of where the crash happened