Speeding DUI driver hits and kills motorcyclist while going 140 mph, DPS says

The Brief An unidentified motorcyclist was crashed into by an alleged speeding DUI driver early in the morning on Sept. 22. Investigators say the driver was going about 140 mph. The motorcyclist was killed and the driver, DPS says, was arrested.



An intoxicated driver going about 140 mph crashed into a motorcyclist, killing him, early Sunday morning on I-10 in Phoenix, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The Sept. 22 crash happened around 1:17 a.m. on eastbound I-10 near 43rd Avenue.

"Traffic Unit One was observed traveling approximately 140 miles per hour, when it collided with a motorcycle. After colliding with the motorcycle, Traffic Unit One traveled another mile before catching fire and stopping. The driver was taken into custody and impairment was suspected," Arizona DPS said.

The unidentified motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation. No further information was made available.