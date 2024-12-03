SRP proposes rate increase for 2025
PHOENIX - Customers with Salt River Project customers could see an increase in their electric bills in 2025.
The utility firm is looking for a 2.4% price increase, and if approved, it would begin in November 2025.
Money generated by the rate increase would support power system upgrades. SRP officials say if the hike is approved, the average customer would see a monthly bill increase, on average, about $5.5.
Its last rate increase for SRP customers happened in November 2023, to the tune of almost 5%.