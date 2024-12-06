St. Luke's Behavioral Health Center approved to reopen by AZDHS following repairs

The Brief St. Luke's Behavioral Health Center has been approved to reopen. The medical facility was closed because of faulty A/C units and other safety issues. A new operator was decided after the previous operator, Steward Health Care, filed for bankruptcy in May 2024.



After repairs were made, the Arizona Department of Health Services approved the re-opening with a group called College Health Enterprises serving as the new manager and operator.

The previous operator was Steward Health Care, a company that filed for bankruptcy in May 2024.

No reopening date has been announced.