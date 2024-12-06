Expand / Collapse search

St. Luke's Behavioral Health Center approved to reopen by AZDHS following repairs

Published  December 6, 2024 9:21pm MST
    • St. Luke's Behavioral Health Center has been approved to reopen.
    • The medical facility was closed because of faulty A/C units and other safety issues.
    • A new operator was decided after the previous operator, Steward Health Care, filed for bankruptcy in May 2024.

PHOENIX - St. Lukes Behavioral Health Center has been approved to reopen to the Phoenix community.

The medical center was shut down for broken A/C Units and other safety issues.

Steward Health Care also filed for bankruptcy in May 2024.

After repairs were made, the Arizona Department of Health Services approved the re-opening with a group called College Health Enterprises serving as the new manager and operator.

The previous operator was Steward Health Care, a company that filed for bankruptcy in May 2024.

No reopening date has been announced.

  • Information for this story was provided by College Health Enterprises.