St. Luke's Behavioral Health Center approved to reopen by AZDHS following repairs
PHOENIX - St. Lukes Behavioral Health Center has been approved to reopen to the Phoenix community.
The medical center was shut down for broken A/C Units and other safety issues.
Steward Health Care also filed for bankruptcy in May 2024.
After repairs were made, the Arizona Department of Health Services approved the re-opening with a group called College Health Enterprises serving as the new manager and operator.
The previous operator was Steward Health Care, a company that filed for bankruptcy in May 2024.
No reopening date has been announced.