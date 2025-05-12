Expand / Collapse search
Standoff involving kids caught on camera; man's body found in Mesa alley | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  May 12, 2025 6:33pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
PHOENIX - From a shocking moment that was caught on video to criticisms over the role AI played during a courtroom proceeding in the Phoenix area, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, May 12, 2025.

1. Dangerous moments involving children caught on video

Video shows boys, age 7 and 9, in armed standoff with deputies
Video shows boys, age 7 and 9, in armed standoff with deputies

A newly released video shows a February incident where two boys, ages 7 and 9, were caught holding a loaded gun during a standoff with police.

2. Man found dead in East Valley alley

Murder investigation underway in Mesa after man was found dead in alley
Murder investigation underway in Mesa after man was found dead in alley

Police say the body of a man was found in an alley on May 12 near Broadway Road and Mesa Drive. The victim has not been identified.

3. Criticisms over AI-generated victim impact statement

Chris Pelkey's AI-generated victim impact statement draws criticism
Chris Pelkey's AI-generated victim impact statement draws criticism

An AI-generated version of road rage victim Chris Pelkey speaking to his killer in court has gone viral. We're hearing from the lawyer of Gabriel Horcacitas, the man who killed Chris, who says it was "inauthentic."

4. New law aims to crack down on drug-carrying drones at the border

HB 2755: New AZ law to allow law enforcement to shoot down drug-carrying drones at the border
HB 2755: New AZ law to allow law enforcement to shoot down drug-carrying drones at the border

Supporters of HB 2733, including Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, say the bill will help protect Arizona communities from drugs like fentanyl.

5. Crews to break ground on new Buc-ee's in Arizona

Buc-ee's in Arizona: Crews to break ground on Goodyear location
Buc-ee's in Arizona: Crews to break ground on Goodyear location

The mega gas station known for its food options, shopping and clean bathrooms will be located near Interstate 10 and Bullard Avenue.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Roller-coaster week of temps in Phoenix
Arizona weather forecast: Roller-coaster week of temps in Phoenix

A hot and breezy Monday in the Valley, but changes are coming for the region.

