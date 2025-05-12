Standoff involving kids caught on camera; man's body found in Mesa alley | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a shocking moment that was caught on video to criticisms over the role AI played during a courtroom proceeding in the Phoenix area, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, May 12, 2025.
1. Dangerous moments involving children caught on video
Featured
A newly released video shows a February incident where two boys, ages 7 and 9, were caught holding a loaded gun during a standoff with police.
2. Man found dead in East Valley alley
Featured
Police say the body of a man was found in an alley on May 12 near Broadway Road and Mesa Drive. The victim has not been identified.
3. Criticisms over AI-generated victim impact statement
Featured
An AI-generated version of road rage victim Chris Pelkey speaking to his killer in court has gone viral. We're hearing from the lawyer of Gabriel Horcacitas, the man who killed Chris, who says it was "inauthentic."
4. New law aims to crack down on drug-carrying drones at the border
Featured
Supporters of HB 2733, including Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, say the bill will help protect Arizona communities from drugs like fentanyl.
5. Crews to break ground on new Buc-ee's in Arizona
Featured
The mega gas station known for its food options, shopping and clean bathrooms will be located near Interstate 10 and Bullard Avenue.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Featured
A hot and breezy Monday in the Valley, but changes are coming for the region.