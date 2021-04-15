Expand / Collapse search
Man suspected of stabbing estranged wife to death in Santa Clarita leads deputies on chase, standoff

By Kelli Johnson
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
News
FOX 11 Los Angeles

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A standoff is underway after a man leads deputies on a chase before crashing the car in the Antelope Valley area Thursday evening. The standoff comes hours after a woman was stabbed at her Santa Clarita home and told authorities it was her estranged husband -- the standoff suspect -- who did it, before she died at the hospital.

The stabbing was reported around 5:10 a.m. in the 22800 block of Fir Court, located near the intersection of San Francisquito Canyon Road and Copper Hill Drive. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Prior to dying at the hospital, the woman had identified the man who stabbed her as her estranged husband, James Matthew Dorsey, according to LASD Lt. Barry Hall.

dorsey.jpg

Hours after the deadly stabbing, Dorsey led deputies on a chase before crashing the car in the Antelope Valley area.

Although he has nowhere to go, Dorsey has refused to get out of the car, prompting a standoff between him and law enforcement officers in the area.

Woman dies in Santa Clarita stabbing

The victim’s two children were also reportedly home at the time of the attack. 

Anyone with information on the deadly incident asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online

CNS contributed to this report. 

