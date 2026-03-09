Long TSA security lines; Iran war enters 10th day with no end in sight l Morning News Brief

From the latest on the government shutdown's effect on airports, to the Iran war entering its 10th day, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 9.

1. Government shutdown hits airports: TSA sick calls cause 3-hour security lines

The spring break travel season is getting underway, but there have been travel troubles at airports across the country. The government shutdown is now in its 24th day, and tens of thousands of TSA agents are working without pay. Some are now calling out sick, leading to long security lines. Read more.

2. Protesters question church supporting sex offender

Related article

Members of Christ’s Church of the Valley are protesting after local pastors wrote character letters for Joshua Jacobsen, a convicted sex offender, asking a judge to end his lifetime probation. Read more.

3. Iran live updates: War enters 10th day with no end in sight

Seven U.S. soldiers have been killed since the war began on Feb. 28. President Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to press ahead with a military operation that appears to have no end in sight. Read more.

4. CAIR-AZ calls for hate crime investigation

CAIR, a group that advocates for better understanding of Islam, is calling for a hate crime investigation after a Phoenix mosque was targeted. Read more.

5. Nancy Guthrie search enters 37th day

Related article

A look at today's weather

Click here for the full forecast