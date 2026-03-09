Expand / Collapse search

Long TSA security lines; Iran war enters 10th day with no end in sight l Morning News Brief

By
Published  March 9, 2026 9:45am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From the latest on the government shutdown's effect on airports, to the Iran war entering its 10th day, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 9.

1. Government shutdown hits airports: TSA sick calls cause 3-hour security lines

The Spring Break travel season is getting underway, but there have been travel troubles at airports across the country.

The spring break travel season is getting underway, but there have been travel troubles at airports across the country. The government shutdown is now in its 24th day, and tens of thousands of TSA agents are working without pay. Some are now calling out sick, leading to long security lines. Read more.

2. Protesters question church supporting sex offender

Members of Christ’s Church of the Valley are protesting after local pastors wrote character letters for Joshua Jacobsen, a convicted sex offender, asking a judge to end his lifetime probation. Read more.

3. Iran live updates: War enters 10th day with no end in sight

Seven U.S. soldiers have been killed since the war began on Feb. 28. President Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to press ahead with a military operation that appears to have no end in sight. Read more.

4. CAIR-AZ calls for hate crime investigation

CAIR, a group that advocates for better understanding of Islam, is calling for a hate crime investigation after a Phoenix mosque was targeted. Read more.

5. Nancy Guthrie search enters 37th day

A look at today's weather

Monday will be mostly sunny, with a high temperature of 81 degrees. Clouds will increase during the afternoon and evening, and storm chances will begin during the evening hours.

Click here for the full forecast

