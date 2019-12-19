Star Wars movie marathon: Fans watch all 9 films at Harkins Chandler Fashion Center

For love of all things Jedi, these Star Wars diehard fans pulled an all-nighter to watch every one of the epic space-opera sequels on the big screen.

"I've been up 26, 28 hours now... something like that," one Star Wars fan said. "But in all honesty, a lot of people fell asleep!"

"This was actually the first movie I've ever seen as a kid," another moviegoer said.

Short intermissions in between each movie gave fans a few breaks to stretch out and grab a snack.

"I feel like now we're going to get this and we're going to wake up," another person said. "Coffee, yes! I'm still awake, so good!"

It's all happening before they watch the premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" at tonight's Star Wars opening night fan event.