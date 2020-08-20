Expand / Collapse search
Stash of beer and chewing gum found among 1970s era library shelving

Published 
Updated 50 mins ago
Washington
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - What a find at a public library in Walla Walla, Washington!

The library has been closed to the public so staff can change its layout to better serve patrons when it reopens. A Facebook post from the City of Walla Walla Government says "While moving the mystery collection to a more accessible place, a Facilities crew member uncovered a real-life whodunit when he removed a corner panel on some 1970s-era shelving with an open top."

The crew member found five unopened cans of beer, some stale gum still in its vibrant packaging, along with a moldy paper bag. The Facebook post reads, "Someone had apparently taken a cue from "Treasure Island" and stashed their booty behind the shelving, but then wasn't able to retrieve it."

The post goes on to read as follows:

"Godzilla Heads gum dates to the late 1980s, and the rule that requires warnings to be printed on alcohol containers was enacted in November 1988. So we think the goods were there for upward of 30 years. Talk about a long shelf life!"

Library staff decided to transfer the discovered items to another city facility -- a landfill. 