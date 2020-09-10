State Route 51 northbound closed at Bethany Home due to crash

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the northbound lanes of State Route 51 are closed at Bethany Home Road due to a crash.



There is no estimated time to reopen the northbound lanes, according to ADOT. The HOV and left southbound lanes are also closed.

ADOT says all traffic must exit at Bethany Home. Expect delays and consider alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.

SR 51: A crash is blocking the HOV and left lane SB and HOV and left two lanes NB north of Bethany Home. (ADOT)

