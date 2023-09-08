Stellantis' offer to UAW includes 14.5% raises, inflation bonuses

Stellantis' offer to the United Auto Workers includes 14.5% raises and inflation bonuses.

Mark Resha, the head of North American manufacturing with Stellantis, said the opening offer provided Friday is larger than where they ultimately landed in 2019.

This offer comes as the Sept. 14 contract expiration approaches.

"This is a responsible, strong offer that positions us to continue providing good jobs for our employees today and in the next generation her win the U.S.," Resha said.

Here's what else is in the offer:

Most union employees will get 14.5% and no lump sums

Juneteenth will be a paid corporate holiday

Most union employees will get inflation protection payments: $6,000 one-time inflation protection in first year of contract $4,500 inflation protection payments over final 3 years of the contract

Supplemental employees:Wage increase from starting rate of $15.78/hour to $20/hour (a $4.22/hour increase)

In-progression employees:Accelerate progression timeline from eight years to six years, potentially reducing the time that employees can reach the max wage rate by 25%

"With this equitable offer, we are seeking a quick resolution to our discussion," Resha said of the offer from Stellantis.

UAW President Shawn Fain said the union will strike against any Big Three automakers that do not reach an agreement with them by the deadline.

The union has already rejected proposals from the automakers, calling one from GM on Thursday "insulting."

Ford provided the union with an offer Thursday, though the specifics of that offer are not yet public.

The UAW rejected a different offer from Ford last week.

That rejected Ford offer included a 15% guaranteed combined increase in wages and better benefits over the life of the contract. Also, wages along with overtime and bonuses, would jump from under $80,000 last year to $92,000 in the first year of the deal.

Union requests include a 46% pay raise, a 32-hour work week with 40 hours of pay, and restoration of traditional pensions for new hires, among other demands. See what they want here.

