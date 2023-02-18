Steph Curry takes daughter Riley to Stanford game, continues support for women's basketball

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
16
High Wind Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Black Mesa Area, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
High Wind Warning
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 5:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM MST, Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 3:00 PM MST, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 11:00 PM MST until FRI 11:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Dust Storm Warning
until WED 2:15 PM MST, Cochise County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Steph Curry takes daughter Riley to Stanford game, continues support for women's basketball

By Sara Sedillo
Published 
Sports
KTVU FOX 2
steph and riley at stanford game article

Steph Curry brought his daughter Riley to the Stanford game Friday night, continuing his support for women's basketball. Photo credit: Janie McCauley

STANFORD, Calif. - Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry supported Stanford women's basketball once again on Friday night--this time with a special guest at his side.

Curry sat courtside in a red beanie with his daughter Riley for the matchup against the USC Trojans at Maples Pavilion, Janie McCauley from the Associated Press tweeted

Curry has shown ongoing support for women's basketball, including his god-sister Cameron Brink, who is a star on Stanford's team. She is the daughter of Sonya Curry's best friend and roommate at Virginia Tech, and has known Steph Curry since she was little. 

Brink broke a record Friday night and became the Stanford's career leader with 275 blocked shots, McCauley said, leading to a 50-47 victory.

Curry also showed up last month to the Cal versus Stanford game with his mom.

After the game, Curry spoke to the Golden Bears about how the team is getting better, despite Cal's loss that night.

"We're getting better -- you have to believe you're getting better," Curry told the team after the game. "Eventually you'll get into a game and you'll look at each other ... and then it's going to click. 

Riley Curry stole the hearts of Warriors' fans during the 2015 NBA playoffs when she sat on her dad's lap during press briefings at just 2 years old, grabbing the microphone and waving at the press.