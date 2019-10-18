Stephen King’s home in Maine will be converted into a museum, writer’s retreat

Horror aficionado Stephen King will be turning his home in Maine into a museum and writer’s retreat after the local city council approved the idea.

The home, which is located at 47 West Broadway in Bangor, Maine, will be a museum to all of King’s work, but people will only be able to see it by appointment.



Boston Magazine reported that the Bangor City Council approved the conversion request from King and his wife, Tabitha.



The writer’s retreat is good for up to five aspiring authors, according to the magazine.



But it also warned that King spends most of his time in Florida or Oxford County, Maine, so spotting him during a visit might be rare.

A time frame for the museum and retreat conversion has not been announced yet.

