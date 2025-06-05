Still no answers about what happened to two dead teens on Mount Ord

The Brief More than a week has passed and there are still no answers about what happened to 18-year-old Pandora Kjolsrud and 17-year-old Evan Clark in the Tonto National Forest. They were found on May 27 with gunshot wounds and the sheriff's office says it's treating their deaths as suspicious.



It's been more than a week since 18-year-old Pandora Kjolsrud and 17-year-old Evan Clark were found shot to death in the Tonto National Forest.

What we know:

They were found in a very rural and remote area off SR 87, just past Sunflower, on May 27.

Where they were found in the Tonto National Forest was closed off after the two Arcadia teens were found. The road is now reopened, but what happened still remains a mystery.

"At this time, the circumstances surrounding their deaths are being treated as suspicious," MCSO said on May 30.

There are not any designated camping spots on Mount Ord in the Tonto National Forest, but there are turnouts where you can see areas where it looks like somebody created a campfire in the past.

There are still a lot more questions than answers about what happened to these two teens.

FOX 10 reached out to both the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and the Tonto National Forest to see if there were any concerns about safety in the area.

Dig deeper:

The road to Mount Ord is long. Just off SR 87 is Service Road 626, and it looks like a dead end, but for four miles, it's long, rigid terrain, and requires four-wheel drive at times on the unpaved road that leads to the top.

It's more than 6,700 feet in elevation. There's no running water, no restrooms and limited cell service.

We saw park rangers patrolling the area, which is routine.

We also spoke to hikers off camera who said it’s more commonly a day trip rather than overnight.

What we don't know:

Right now, there are no suspects in custody or persons of interest identified to the public.

Still, we don’t know exactly where the teens were found on Mount Ord.

What you can do:

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to come forward. You can contact them at 602-876-8477 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.