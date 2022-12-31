Strange creatures, new jobs, trucks in tornadoes: The top heartwarming, weird stories of 2022

It's been a year full of intriguing tales, ranging from a truck spinning around in a Texas tornado to a flock of birds suddenly falling from the sky in Mexico. Here's the most-read heartwarming and unusual stories from this year:

Top heartwarming stories

1. Uber driver stranded on I-95 buys teen passenger hotel room, offered new job: An Uber driver, who was one of many people stranded for hours along a portion of Interstate 95 in Virginia, is being praised for his determination to get his young rider home safe — and was even offered a new job after going above and beyond.

(L) In an aerial view, traffic creeps along Virginia Highway 1 after being diverted away from I-95 after it was closed due to a winter storm on Jan. 4, 2022, near Fredericksburg, Virginia. (R) DaVante Williams, an Uber drier who became stranded with Expand

2. Viral Burger King employee who never missed a day of work in 27 years receives over $270K in donations: Kevin Ford received a "goodie bag" for working 27 years at Burger King, never missing a day of work. But his daughter didn’t think that was enough.

3. Actor Rob Schneider surprises fans at Raising Cane's drive-thru in Phoenix: Raising Cane's customers in the Valley got a big surprise at the drive-thru after meeting Rob Schneider, who was busy serving up chicken fingers and movie tickets.

4. New job, ride for teen driver who drove red truck in Texas tornado: The teen driver who survived being hit by a tornado says he is getting a new job and a North Texas car dealer wants to give him a new truck.

5. 'I grabbed him out of the toilet': Mother gives birth in hotel bathroom: A woman in town for a work trip found herself in the middle of an unimaginable situation. The woman says she was just a few weeks from her due date and didn't realize she was going into labor.

Victoya Venise and baby Rocky (FOX 5 Atlanta).

Top offbeat, unusual stories

1. House for sale goes viral thanks to bedroom sign: One Wisconsin couple went beyond the cliche "Live, Laugh, Love" sign and hung a "Welcome to Poundtown" sign directly above their bed.

The 3,600-square-foot home is filled with a variety of signs. (Credit: FOX News)

2. Hippo swallows half of 2-year-old’s body before spitting him out: A 2-year-old boy miraculously survived a hippopotamus attack in Uganda after the animal swallowed half his body.

UGANDA - 2003/01/01: Uganda, Queen Elizabeth National Park, Kazinga Channel, Hippopotamus On Land. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

3. Video captures flock of birds suddenly falling from the sky in Mexico: Security footage captured the moment a flock of yellow-headed blackbirds suddenly dropped from the sky on a street in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua — but the reason behind the mysterious fall remains unclear.

4. Mysterious figure spotted outside Amarillo Zoo; city asking for public's help identifying: An unidentified figure was caught on camera in Amarillo around the zoo and city officials are asking residents to give their best guess on what it might be.

Mysterious figure spotted in Amarillo Zoo (Photo courtesy of City of Amarillo)

5. Child collides with sloth on zip line in Costa Rican rainforest: It was a wild ride for one child, who ran into an unlikely obstruction while zip lining: a sloth.