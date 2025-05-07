Stray bullet hits man celebrating his wife's birthday, invoking discussion of Shannon's Law

The Brief Javier Zamarron was struck by a stray bullet while celebrating his wife's birthday in their backyard. He had to have two surgeries to help repair his fibula, which was fractured. The incident could be charged under Shannon's Law, which prosecutes violators with a Class 6 felony and a five-year prison sentence.



A Phoenix family was left in shock after a stray bullet fell from the sky, hitting a man in the leg.

It happened near 7th Avenue and Buckeye and now that family says they are still searching for answers.

This family was in the backyard of their home, celebrating a birthday when a stray bullet came out of nowhere.

They still don’t know where it came from and who pulled the trigger.

The backstory:

Javier Zamarron gathered the family together Saturday, to celebrate his wife Itzel's birthday.

They had just put the kids to bed, when things took a turn.

Zamarron was hit by stray bullet.

"I thought I was going to die. And I was just so scared for my life," he said.

The stray bullet pierced Javier's leg.

"You know, my whole body just went in shock. I just froze," said his wife Itzel.

Taking a step forward, Javier fell to the floor.

His wife Itzel, remembering the moments, she rushed him to the hospital and waited for him to get out of surgery.

"Is he going to come back home? Am I ever going to be able to talk to him again? Like, am I ever going to hear his voice again? I'm sorry," she said as tears began to flow.

What used to be their safe space is now forever changed.

"I’m still terrified. I feel like right now I'm not safe," said Itzel.

"I just feel like just putting you in a bubble so nothing can happen to you."

Two surgeries later the Zamarron family learned he had a shattered fibula.

"It came out more towards the bottom, and then I broke my fibula," said Javier.

Javier was shot by a random stray bullet, shattering his fibula.

What they're saying:

Officers told Javier they believe the bullet came from random gunfire.

"They told me that whatever goes up must come down."

Local perspective:

In 2000, Shannon’s Law was established in the state of Arizona after 14-year-old Shannon Smith died in her family’s backyard after being hit by a stray bullet fired more than a mile away.

Similar offenses are now processed as a Class 6 felony that can be punishable by up to five years in prison.

Donations to the Lopez family can be made on a GoFundMe page here.