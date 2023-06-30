Structures, trees on fire in east Phoenix neighborhood: firefighters

Crews are responding to a fire involving structures and trees in an east Phoenix neighborhood.

According to Phoenix Fire, the flames broke out on June 30 near 40th Street and McDowell Road.

"We believe it started with some vegetation - either some brush or some palm trees that caught on fire," said Phoenix Fire Captain Rob McDade. "The initial call that came into 911 [was] that there are trees on fire behind the home. When the first crew came on scene, it was already spreading into other vegetation. Unfortunately, what happens [is that] superheated stuff comes off the trees. Hot embers. They land on roofs. Older homes here, it's undocked, and you don't know it's up there, and the next thing you know, that house is on fire."

SRP officials, meanwhile, said 2,100 of their customers in the area are without power. Half of the customers affected should have power restored by about 6:15 p.m., and the rest is expected to have their power restored later on in the evening, at around 10:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Area where the fire broke out