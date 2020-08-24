Student at Maricopa High School tested positive for COVID-19

article

FOX 10 has learned that a high school student in Maricopa has contracted COVID-19.

On August 24, a statement was posted to the Maricopa Unified School District website, saying that school officials were notified of the positive test result on the same day.

"Pursuant to CDC guidelines, staff and administration at Maricopa High School have contacted the students and/or employees believed to have been in close or direct contact with the student so that those individuals may take appropriate protective measures," read a portion of the statement.

While the student's identity was not revealed, school officials said, in the statement, that members of the football and wrestling teams, along with their coaches, have been instructed to quarantine.

School officials also say all areas where the student was present have been closed off, and either have been or will be cleaned and disinfected before they are reopened.

According to the school district calendar, the first day of distance learning at MUSD was July 30. An on-site learning location, however, did begin to operate at Maricopa High on August 17.

The issue of resuming in-person classes has been controversial, with in-person learning delayed at J.O. Combs Unified School District in San Tan Valley due to a mass call-out by staff members worried about safety, which led to classes being cancelled for August 17, 18, and 19. The school district's governing board decided on August 19 to resume classes via virtual instructions only. Those classes began on August 20.

Maricopa is located to the south of Phoenix.

This story was reported on from Phoenix

