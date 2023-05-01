Student in custody after reports of suspicious person on campus at Arcadia High School

Reports of a suspicious person at Arcadia High School on the morning of May 1 prompted a lockdown, and a teenage student has since been taken into custody.

According to Phoenix Police, the school, located near 47th Street and Indian School Road, was placed on lockdown as officers checked the school for reports of suspicious activity.

A teenage boy who is a student at the school was eventually taken into custody.

No confirmed threats or weapons were found at the school.

The high school remains on a modified lockdown to accommodate parents who would like to pick up their children.

Nearby Tavan Elementary School was temporarily put on lockdown as a precaution.

Location of Arcadia High School: