Students form “kindness tunnel” to thank first responders

Holding handmade posters, dozens of elementary school students from Summitt Hill Elementary School in Georgia lined both sides of their school’s hallways earlier this week to form a “kindness tunnel.”

The students cheered, clapped and reached out their hands for a high-five as their local police officers, firefighters and community leaders walked through the center like rock stars.



The show of appreciation was a way for students to thank their hometown heroes.

The Milton Police Department said on Facebook, “We were honored, not only to be invited, but to participate as well. We are so blessed to work in such a supportive community.”



