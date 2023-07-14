Subtropical Storm Don forms far out in Atlantic Ocean

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
9
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 6:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Heat Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Heat Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area
Heat Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Subtropical Storm Don forms far out in Atlantic Ocean

By Scott Sistek
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX Weather

Subtropical Storm Don as shown signs of recent organization, which prompted the NHC to begin issuing advisories early Friday.

An area of low pressure swirling in the central Atlantic Ocean has developed enough to be now dubbed Subtropical Storm Don.

The storm has sustained winds of 40 mph with higher gusts but is far from any shore, last measured at over 1100 miles west-southwest of the Azores.  Don is moving north at 6 mph.

The subtropical storm will likely keep heading north and move over cooler waters, potentially limiting additional development and gradual weakening is forecast over the next few days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Subtropical Storm Don Position(FOX Weather)

WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A TROPICAL STORM AND A SUBTROPICAL STORM?

The system does not pose any threat to the U.S., according to FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross.

A subtropical storm has characteristics of both tropical and extratropical cyclones. Most of its energy is derived from the clash of warm and cold air, but the cyclone does not have fronts and is cold-core in the upper levels of the atmosphere.

Subtropical Storm Don Forecast Cone (FOX Weather)

Like tropical systems, a subtropical storm has a well-defined center and a closed circulation. However, the area of maximum winds within the circulation is farther away from the center and there is less symmetry, according to the NWS

What's the difference between a Tropical Depression, Tropical Storm, and Hurricane?

Tropical Depressions, Tropical Storms, and Hurricanes all have different characteristics that are compared and contrasted in this video.

7 FACTS TO KNOW ABOUT HURRICANES

The tropics have had a recent quiet spell as the Saharan dust season gets underway. The dust can hinder tropical development in the Atlantic Basin.

