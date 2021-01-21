Sunnyvale man allegedly confesses to murdering wife, daughter

article

In Sunnyvale, a software engineer is accused of killing his wife and 11-year-old daughter. Police said he showed up to the police station on Wednesday afternoon and confessed to the crime.

51-year-old Leonid Yamburg faces two counts of murder. Police said after he admitted to the crime, he stopped talking, invoking his right for an attorney.

"We had the suspect come up to our phone here and tell one of our records clerks they had killed their wife earlier in the day," said Capt. Craig Anderson of the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

Police conducted a welfare check at the family home on West Homestead Drive in Sunnyvale. Police found two deceased bodies, his wife in the garage and his 11-year-old daughter in a bathroom. Police believe the murders occurred in the morning.

"It did appear that both the 11-year-old daughter and the wife did sustain some significant head trauma," said Anderson.

"Certainly the significant head trauma suggests a crime of rage particularly if there were more blows to the head than just one," said Legal Analyst Steve Clark.

Police said the Yamburgs had lived in the neighborhood for at least a decade. Neighbors said the family kept to themselves, didn't cause any trouble.

"There was indication of anything that's happening, no indication at all that's why people are so shocked," said Neighbor Sanjoy Mondal.

Police said Yamburg and his wife are both from Russia. Yamburg’s LinkedIn profile said he worked as a software engineer for Zultys.

Police identified his wife as Svetlana Nikitina. She worked in the Cupertino Union School District as a resource teacher for students with special needs.

"For a parent that kind of mentality to even do such a horrific crime like that it's extremely sad," said Neighbor Kimya Sharifi.

Azenith Smith is a reporter for KTVU.