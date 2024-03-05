Super Tuesday results: Where does each candidate stand so far?

With contests in 15 states and American Samoa, Super Tuesday was the largest voting day of the year outside of the November elections.

Both Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican front-runner Donald Trump hoped to amass a string of lopsided victories that would help them move beyond the primaries and focus on their expected general election rematch. On the other hand, Nikki Haley faced a tough slate of contests mostly in reliably Republican-voting states where she has struggled to win support or in states where party rules heavily favor the former president.

Nobody was in position to clinch the nomination on Super Tuesday, but each party’s frontrunner got much closer.

The earliest either the Republican or Democratic candidate will be able to claim the title of "presumptive nominee" for Super Tuesday will be March 12 and March 19, respectively. But, in a departure from most previous Super Tuesdays, both nominations are effectively settled, with Biden and Trump both looking ahead to a reprise of the 2020 general election.

Delegate tracker

What are delegates?

Democrats and Republicans vote on who they want to run for president and other offices. And then, once those votes are tallied, delegates are awarded.

Delegates are people chosen to represent their community at their political party’s presidential nominating convention. They are the ones who actually select the candidate to represent their party on the November ballot.

Candidates need to win a majority of them to pick up their party’s nomination. And no other date has more of those delegates at stake than Super Tuesday.

Take a look at where each candidate stands with delegates:

Democratic delegates

Total delegates at stake on Super Tuesday: 1,420

The Democratic presidential contests included 14 state-run primaries in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.

Party-run presidential preference votes and caucuses took place in Iowa and American Samoa for a total of 16 Democratic presidential contests.

Where does Joe Biden stand?

Biden snagged early wins in Iowa, Virginia, Vermont and North Carolina on Tuesday.

Biden also won Tennessee, Massachusetts, Maine, Alabama, Arkansas, Texas, Colorado, Minnesota, Utah, California and Oklahoma.

As of Tuesday evening, Biden stands at 565 delegates.

The only contest Biden lost Tuesday was the Democratic caucus in American Samoa, a tiny U.S. territory in the South Pacific Ocean. Biden was defeated by previously unknown candidate Jason Palmer, 51 votes to 40.

Later on Tuesday, the president released a statement telling Americans that it was time to defend democracy.

"My message to the country is this," Biden said in a written statement from his campaign. "Every generation of Americans will face a moment when it has to defend democracy. Stand up for our personal freedom. Stand up for the right to vote and our civil rights. To every Democrat, Republican, and independent who believes in a free and fair America: This is our moment. This is our fight. Together, we will win."

The Democrat is his party’s only major candidate, despite concerns among voters about the 81-year-old’s age. Biden has already spent the weeks leading up to the primary contests focused on his likely November opponent, Trump.

Today’s results will likely only intensify the rivalry between both men in what could be a long slog of a campaign. Biden has framed this race as a battle to protect democracy and constitutional values.

Republican delegates

Total delegates at stake on Super Tuesday: 854

The Republican presidential contests included 13 state-run primaries in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Virginia.

Party-run presidential preference votes and caucuses were held in Alaska and Utah.

Where does Donald Trump stand?

Trump gained early wins on Tuesday in Virginia, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Maine.

The former president also won in Alabama, Massachusetts, Texas, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, California and North Carolina.

As of Tuesday evening, Trump stands at 551 delegates.

In a sign of optimism, Trump supporters were already at a victory party at the former president's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. Among those attending were staff and supporters, including the rapper Forgiato Blow and former North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn.

Where does Nikki Haley stand?

Haley’s national campaign spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas said in a statement Tuesday that the Republican candidate was honored to be the first GOP woman to win two presidential primary contests.

"Today, in state after state, there remains a large block of Republican primary voters who are expressing deep concerns about Donald Trump," Perez-Cubas said. "That is not the unity our party needs for success."

Despite her win in Vermont on Tuesday and her primary win in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, Trump was notching more victories.

As of Tuesday evening, Haley stands at 52 delegates.

Haley is the last major rival to Trump standing in a once-crowded primary field. She has increasingly stepped up her attacks on the former president, arguing that he will lose in November to Biden if he clinches the party’s nomination.

Haley spent the night huddled with staff watching returns near her South Carolina home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.