Superintendent of Mesa Public Schools placed on administrative leave
MESA, Ariz. - The superintendent of public school in Mesa has been placed on administrative leave.
According to a spokesperson with Mesa Public Schools, its governing board voted to place Ember Conley on nondisciplinary paid administrative leave at a meeting Monday morning.
No reason was given as to why Conley was placed on leave.
She was hired last year as the superintendent, replacing Michael Cowan who served for nearly a decade.