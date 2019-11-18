Expand / Collapse search

Superintendent of Mesa Public Schools placed on administrative leave

By FOX 10 Staff
Mesa
FOX 10 Phoenix
MESA, Ariz. - The superintendent of public school in Mesa has been placed on administrative leave.

According to a spokesperson with Mesa Public Schools, its governing board voted to place Ember Conley on nondisciplinary paid administrative leave at a meeting Monday morning.

No reason was given as to why Conley was placed on leave.

She was hired last year as the superintendent, replacing Michael Cowan who served for nearly a decade.