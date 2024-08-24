Surprise boy facing weeks of recovery following hit-and-run crash

The Brief A boy in Surprise is facing weeks of recovery following a hit-and-run crash The crash happened in the area of 175th Avenue and Paradise on Friday night Police are looking for a late model dark gray Toyota Camry



Police in Surprise are searching for the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run incident Friday night that left a boy injured.

12-year-old Bridger Benner was riding his bicycle home from playing basketball at around 6:00 p.m. when he was hit by a car at the corner of 175th Avenue and Paradise. Bridger's father said he flew 20 feet in the air, and landed in a median.

"To see him laying on the ground was heartbreaking," said Bridger's mother, Lisa Benner.

Bridger's family members say they were all home Friday night when they found out he had been hit by a car a couple blocks down from their home.

"I immediately started screaming for my daughter," said Lisa. I ran out of the house in my jammies, no shoes. We got there within 45 seconds."

When they got to the scene, they found bridger injured in the street, and his bike in pieces.

"One side of the bicycle was past that fire hydrant by 50 feet, and the other half of the bicycle was in the median down there, so all I can imagine is perhaps the bike went under the car, beat around, and then maybe spit out each side," said Bridger's father, Mason Benner.

Bridger, who is 12, is facing a four-to-six-week recovery from various injuries, including a broken collarbone, broken wrist, damaged knees, and a floating chip in his left hip.

"It all hurts," said Bridger. "I can't believe someone would just leave me there laying on the street, screaming for help."

The family says they are thankful for the people who helped at the scene and have offered help after, but their biggest hope is for someone to find out who hit Bridger.

"This is a sister's worst nightmare as well," said Bridger's sister, Madison Zubchevich. "It's been a nightmare, but I'm absolutely amazed with his strength and just perseverance to get through this, and not be completely breaking down like I would have. He is holding on to so much strength and hope, and that's motivated me to get out there and find who did this."

The family says Bridger was wearing a helmet, and they hope people understand the importance of doing so while riding on any bike.

Meanwhile, Surprise Police are looking for a late model dark gray Toyota Camry, likely with the back portion of its passenger side mirror missing. Anyone with information should contact Surprise Police.

The Source Information for this article was gathered by FOX 10's Nicole Krasean.

Area where the incident happened