Surprise PD: Person died after being hit by train on Greenway and Grand Ave

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Surprise
FOX 10 Phoenix

SURPRISE, Ariz. - Surprise Police are investigating after a person was struck by a train at Greenway and Grand Avenue on Aug. 16.

The individual who was struck has died, police say.

Police have not released any more information.

The investigation is ongoing.

