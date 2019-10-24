Surprise Police investigating deadly pedestrian crash near Loop 303
article
SURPRISE, Ariz. - Officials with the Surprise Police Department are investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday evening.
According to a statement, the crash happened at the intersection of Greenway Road and Loop 303, and the crash involved a pedestrian. Police officials say they are not able to share much information at this time, as the investigation is at an early stage, and family members of the person who died are being notified.
This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.