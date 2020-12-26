Surprise woman celebrates her 100th birthday on Christmas

A Valley woman born on Christmas Day in 1920 celebrated a century of life yesterday.

Clara Bright's family had originally planned a big party for the Surprise resident's big day, but had to change their plans and instead held a celebration over Zoom.

"She's intrigued that you can do these things online, so that's how it is today too," said family member Annakate Bright.

Family and friends also drove by to wish her a happy birthday.

Clara received plenty of presents including balloons and a tiara.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: