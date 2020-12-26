Surprise woman celebrates her 100th birthday on Christmas

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 10 Staff
Surprise
SURPRISE, Ariz. - A Valley woman born on Christmas Day in 1920 celebrated a century of life yesterday.

Clara Bright's family had originally planned a big party for the Surprise resident's big day, but had to change their plans and instead held a celebration over Zoom.

"She's intrigued that you can do these things online, so that's how it is today too," said family member Annakate Bright.

Family and friends also drove by to wish her a happy birthday.

Clara received plenty of presents including balloons and a tiara.

