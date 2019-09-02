Surveillance video shows man falling out of delivery truck near California gas station

The California Highway Patrol shared surveillance video of a suspected drunken driver falling out of a delivery truck before it crashed into a sign, hoping to dissuade people from DUIs, especially on the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Video from a nearby Chevron station was posted to the CHP's Facebook page on Saturday, showing what happened when the driver in an Aramark truck turned from Marconi Avenue onto Howe Avenue in Sacramento. Investigators say because the driver was intoxicated and not wearing a seatbelt, he fell out of the truck as it made the turn, according to Fox40. Surveillance video shows the driver standing up after a moment as a witness runs toward the truck.

"Don't drink and drive," the CHP urged on Facebook.

The driver was taken to the hospital for minor to moderate injuries and later booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported.