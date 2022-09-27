Survey reveals what people would give up to improve their health

article

From cryotherapy to infrared saunas, more companies are offering proactive ways to "biohack" the body for improved health — and their customers are likely willing to slow down their social lives to pay for it.

One of those companies, called Restore, enlisted the help of Wakefield Research to better understand this evolving category of care, which it refers to as "hyper wellness." It surveyed 2,000 U.S. adults and found that more than a third (34%) already view these services as an essential part of their preventative wellness routine.

With U.S. consumer prices rising, many said they would even give up things like coffee and entertainment expenses to afford it.

Over half with a wellness routine said they would prioritize those expenses over shopping for non-necessities (67%). They’d also give up attending social gatherings that require money (62%), buying coffee (58%), and ordering takeout or going to a restaurant (52%).

Nearly a third (31%) said they would even cut binge-worthy streaming services or cable before cutting back on health and wellness expenses, according to the survey results, which were published this month.

Consumers seek these hyper wellness services for improved physical health (71%), better sleep (64%), and keeping mentally sharp (61%), and many see it as a benefit down the line. Over three in five Americans (63%) said they believe investing in wellness activities can help them save on the long-term financial costs of the effects of aging and sickness.

What ‘hyper wellness’ services are Americans seeking?

More than two-thirds of Americans (67%) identified at least one wellness service they’d be interested in trying.

Overall, heat and cold exposure to target fat cells and slim down was the most popular (28%). This was followed by interest in circulation-boosting arm, leg, and hip compression (24%), which involves inflatable sleeves that apply pressure. This form of therapy aims to increase blood flow and help with soreness and inflammation.

FILE - A man recovers in a cryotherapy chamber on Nov. 2, 2021, in Bagshot, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Another 24% said they’d be interested in doing a biomarker assessment, which evaluates the blood for insufficiencies, chemical reactions, or genetic markers to make more informed decisions about one’s health.

Nine percent said they’d try intravenous (IV) vitamin therapy, which infuses high concentrations of vitamins and minerals into the bloodstream.

Americans focusing on preventive health and wellness earlier

The average American feels it’s best to start focusing on preventative health and wellness at age 30, according to the survey. But many are starting even earlier.

The average Gen Z participant said the focus on preventive health and wellness should begin at age 22, and Millennials believe this should start at age 26.

Close to half of the adults surveyed (47%) said they planned to try a hyper wellness activity, service, or product in the next 12 months.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.