Suspect arrested in deadly south Phoenix double shooting

By
Updated  October 17, 2024 9:20pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
Suspect arrested in deadly Phoenix double shooting

PHOENIX - A suspect accused of shooting two people in a south Phoenix neighborhood, leaving one of them dead, has been arrested.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 14 near 7th and Southern Avenues.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene and found 29-year-old Rashaad Johnson and a 32-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. The unidentified woman was hospitalized and is expected to be OK.

Refugio Jimenez

Investigators believe Johnson got into an argument with the suspect, who then opened fire, hitting both Johnson and the woman, and nearby homes.

On Oct. 17, Refugio Jimenez, 49, was arrested in connection to the shooting.

"After an extensive manhunt, detectives identify, locate and apprehend the suspect in this shooting. During his apprehension, the suspect 49-year-old Refugio Jimenez discarded a firearm and was wearing body armor. Additionally, he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine," Phoenix Police said.

Jimenez was interviewed by investigators and allegedly claimed the shooting was in self-defense.

He was booked into jail on suspicion of several charges, including first-degree murder, aggravated assault and burglary.

