Suspect arrested in connection to Avondale murder, brutal attack of landscaper

article

A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Avondale and the brutal attack and robbery of a landscaper.

Avondale police say Gabriel Gutierrez was arrested on Feb. 9 in connection to the murder of 24-year-old James Archuleta on Feb. 7.

Archuleta was found shot near Dysart Road and Cold Water Plaza. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Gutierrez is also accused of beating and robbing 66-year-old Leopoldo "Polo" Gomez on Feb. 4.

"Polo" works as a landscaper and was brutally attacked while working at an Avondale apartment complex.

Advertisement

"The guy hit him in the back of the head while he was doing his job with a 40-pound blower on his back and while he was down trying to get up and take the blower off he's kicking him in the head and stomping on the back of his head into the concrete," coworker Scott Shafer said.

Gutierrez is also accused of beating his ex-girlfriend before tying her up and lighting her home on fire. According to court documents, Gutierrez carried out the attack after seeing a report on FOX 10 about the deadly shooting of Archuleta.

Gutierrez's bond has been set at $1 million.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.