Suspect arrested in deadly west Phoenix shooting

A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting in west Phoenix that left a man dead.

Phoenix Police say the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. on Sept. 23 near 46th Avenue and Thomas Road. When officers got to the scene, they found 37-year-old Luis Javier Ponce Munoz, who had been shot. Munoz was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say 27-year-old Gabriel Javier Garcia was identified as a suspect in the shooting. He was located by police and arrested.

Garcia was booked into jail and is accused of murder.

No further details were released.

Area where the shooting happened: