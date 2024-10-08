Suspect arrested in man's murder in Surprise, police say

article

A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Surprise that left a man dead.

The shooting happened at 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 at a home near Greenway Road and Grand Avenue.

Surprise Police say officers responded to the scene and found 35-year-old Isaiah Rivera with a gunshot wound. Rivera was taken to a hospital where he later died.

On Sept. 23, Roger Diaz, 23, was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Diaz was booked into jail and is accused of first-degree murder.

"Our investigators learned, Diaz and Rivera knew each other, and this was not a random act of violence," police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 623-222-4000 or 623-222-TIPS (8477).